Shea’s postponing all shows through March 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s announced that it’s rescheduling any shows that were expected to take place through March 2021.
Shea’s says it anticipated reopening in December, but because of the pandemic, those plans changed.
New dates for performances have not been announced yet, but tickets for the original dates will be honored. Here is the message shared with patrons:
“Dear M&T Bank Broadway Series Subscriber,
When the pandemic began, we thought it would certainly be over by now and that we’d be preparing to open the hit musical Tootsie, the second show in our season.
Unfortunately, the impact on live performances has lasted much longer than anticipated and while it was our hope to be able to open our doors this December to resume the M&T Bank Broadway Series, we’re compelled to make further changes to the series schedule. All productions through March 2021 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre will be rescheduled for dates when it’s possible to gather indoors.
In the meantime, please hold on to your current tickets, as they are valid for the rescheduled dates. We will resume payment plans and seat relocations once we have firm performance dates.
But stay strong Buffalo! Every show we’ve announced will be performed for you! Along with our colleague theatres across the country, we’re working with Broadway producers to plan the return of productions to our stages – safely and as soon as possible. We stand by our commitment to bring you the best of Broadway and each of the great shows we promised you. Your support is appreciated and we ask for your continued patience as we forge ahead.
We miss seeing you and we can’t wait to have you back in Shea’s, the crown jewel of Buffalo.”Shea’s Performing Arts Center