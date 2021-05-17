Shea’s, PSE respond to NY adopting new CDC guidelines on mask use

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a huge announcement Monday morning, saying that on Wednesday, New York will officially adopt the CDC’s new guidelines on mask use.

To sum it up, people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer need to wear a mask in many public settings.

There are specific restrictions. For instance, masks will still be required in nursing homes, schools, health care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and on public transportation.

Businesses can still keep policies that would require people to wear masks. A number of national chains have already announced their decisions on what will be allowed.

Some local businesses have responded to the governor’s morning announcement. Shea’s Performing Arts Center is one of them.

“We’re encouraged by the recent announcements and look forward to our reopening on September 10, 2021. Shea’s will follow the safety protocols from the CDC, New York State, and Erie County that are in place at the time of reopening, and will inform patrons of those requirements prior to the performances.” Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts of Center

Pegula Sports & Entertainment issued the following statement recently, and shared it with News 4 again in response to an inquiry about the announcement:

“As we did last year, we will continue to cooperate and comply with all New York State and local government regulations regarding our sporting events.” Pegula Sports & Entertainment