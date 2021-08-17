BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center says anyone in the building must wear a mask, no matter their vaccination status.
An email with this new information was sent to patrons on Tuesday morning.
“As we raise the curtain for Disney’s Frozen, all patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required at all times – upon arrival, performance, and departure,” the message read.
Anyone with questions can send an email to patronservices@sheas.org.
Latest Posts
- Newsfeed Now: Mother pleads for children’s safety as Taliban moves into Kabul; Health experts concerned over accuracy of at-home COVID tests
- Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal; Republicans call it a disaster
- Shea’s requiring masks for all, no matter their vaccination status
- What are vaccine passports?
- Hostess recalling some hamburger and hot dog buns
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.