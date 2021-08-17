Shea’s requiring masks for all, no matter their vaccination status

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center says anyone in the building must wear a mask, no matter their vaccination status.

An email with this new information was sent to patrons on Tuesday morning.

“As we raise the curtain for Disney’s Frozen, all patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required at all times – upon arrival, performance, and departure,” the message read.

Anyone with questions can send an email to patronservices@sheas.org.

