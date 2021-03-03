Shea’s responds to New York’s latest venue capacity guidelines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Shea’s Performing Arts Center is responding to Governor Cuomo’s announcement about capacity limits for event and arts and entertainment venues.

New York State is now allowing venues like Shea’s to reopen at a capacity of 33% for up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

If attendees are tested for COVID-19, capacity increases to 150 people indoor and 500 people outdoor.

The reopening and new restrictions take effect April 2.

However, Shea’s says for it to be economically viable, touring shows need 80 to 90% capacity to play in Buffalo and around the country, according to a Shea’s spokesperson.

Read Shea’s full statement below:

“We look forward to being able to welcome theatergoers back to Shea’s as soon as it is safe for everyone and is practical. Touring shows need to play to 80 to 90 percent capacity in order to make it economically feasible to tour to Buffalo and across the country. With the costs of the producing, including cast and crew, travel accommodations, as well as local workers such as musicians, stagehands, and more, the overall cost of live theatre is expensive.” Michael G. Murphy, President Shea’s Performing Arts Center