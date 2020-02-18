Shea’s Smith Theatre announces 2020-21 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced the 2020-21 season at Shea’s Smith Theatre.

President Michael Murphy says the season will feature Buffalo-based Second Generation Theatre and O’Connell & Company.

He added the season includes musical favorites, a regional premiere, and great comedies.

“Having a full season at the Shea’s Smith Theatre with established local companies is a true testament to the resurgence we are seeing in our city,” said Murphy. “The next season at the Smith has something for everyone and is providing more opportunities for patrons to experience live entertainment in the heart of the Buffalo’s Theatre District.”

Second Generation Theatre’s Smith Season includes:

Constellations October 16-November 1, 2020

Songs for a New World February 5-21, 2021

The Secret Garden May 21-June 6, 2021

The O’Connell & Company’s Smith Season will have:

Nunsensations A-Men! The Nunsense Vegas Revue by Dan Goggin January 8-17, 2021

SUDS: The Rocking 60’s Musical Soap Opera March 5-14, 2021

Betsy Carmichael’s BINGO PALACE, the original award-winning hit Interactive comedy By Joey Bucheker and Mary Kate O’Connell April 29 – May 2, 2021

For more information on the 2020-21 season visit Shea’s Smith Theatre website or follow them on Facebook @SheasSmithTheatre.