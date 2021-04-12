Shea’s announces new dates for Broadway Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced the new dates for the M&T Bank Broadway Series.

The iconic theater, which has been a staple of Buffalo entertainment for nearly a century, faced the same fate as many other businesses last year; it had to temporarily shut down.

It wasn’t until earlier this month that venues like Shea’s were able to reopen, but at one-third capacity. Even so, Shea’s decided to stay closed.

“We look forward to being able to welcome theatergoers back to Shea’s as soon as it is safe for everyone and is practical. Touring shows need to play to 80 to 90 percent capacity in order to make it economically feasible to tour to Buffalo and across the country. With the costs of the producing, including cast and crew, travel accommodations, as well as local workers such as musicians, stagehands, and more, the overall cost of live theatre is expensive.” Michael G. Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Theater patrons will be filling Shea’s seats again this September. Upcoming performances include popular shows like Hamilton, The Band’s Visit and My Fair Lady.

“The past year has been challenging, but a new season is upon us. Live theatre will return to Buffalo this fall,” said Murphy. “We are so grateful to this community and our loyal subscribers for standing by us during this extraordinary time. We cannot wait to raise the curtain for Buffalo’s Theatre District and see our city bustling again.”

Here is the list of dates for Shea’s Broadway Series:

Disney’s Frozen: September 10-24, 2021

Tootsie: October 10-16, 2021

The Band’s Visit: November 2-7, 2021

Escape to Margaritaville: November 16 – 21, 2021

Pretty Woman — The Musical: November 30 – December 5, 2021

Hamilton: December 14, 2021 – January 2, 2022 Special Subscriber Option: Subscribers have the option to include Hamilton in their subscription package. Subscribers will have first access to purchase single tickets to Hamilton before the public on-sale.

Oklahoma!: February 15 – 20, 2022

My Fair Lady: March 1 – 6, 2022

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird: March 27 – April 2, 2022

Anastasia: April 19 – 24, 2022

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations: May 10 – 15, 2022

Shea’s also announced that Riverdance would be coming to the theater from April 8-10, 2022. This can be added to a subscription package for an additional cost.

Anyone interested in getting tickets when they’re available can click/tap here, or call the Shea’s box office (716-847-0850) on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.