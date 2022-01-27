Shea’s to begin requiring COVID vaccines for kids 5+ starting in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s is making another update to its vaccination policy.

Back in October, Shea’s started requiring people 12 and up to be vaccinated. Now that the minimum age to get vaccinated has dropped to five, Shea’s is updating their requirements.

The changes apply to Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Shea’s 710 Theatre and Shea’s Smith Theatre. Starting February 15, kids who are at least five years old must show proof that they have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine to attend shows. By March 15, they will need to be fully vaccinated.

Being fully vaccinated means you received your last shot (not counting boosters) at least two weeks ago. As a reminder, the full series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is two shots, while those who get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only need one dose.

To show proof of vaccination, attendees will need to provide either their vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or some sort of government-issued proof of vaccination from outside New York. People 16 or older must provide a photo ID to accompany their proof of vaccination.

In addition to this, masks are required at all times.

Shea’s says kids younger than five aren’t permitted to enter the theater, except for specially designed family productions, like “Blippi The Musical,” “Collision of Rhythm” and “Trolls Live.” But kids younger than two aren’t allowed in under any circumstances.