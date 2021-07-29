Shea’s to have first performance since March 2020

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s curtains up at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

The Music of Disney on Broadway will be performed at the theater Thursday night.

This will be the first performance at Shea’s since the pandemic forced the doors to close in March 2020.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count