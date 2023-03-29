BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attempted murder and burglary charges have led to a 10-year state prison sentence for a Buffalo man.

The charges against Jose Martinez, 32, who the Erie County District Attorney’s office says was also known as “Gordo,” stem from two separate incidents.

On the evening of May 3, 2022, the District Attorney’s office says Martinez broke a window to get inside an apartment on Allen Street. He was armed with a gun and fired one shot before being confronted by the resident and fleeing, they said.

“Responding Buffalo Police officers found blood and an empty cartridge case where the defendant entered through the window,” the District Attorney’s office said. “The defendant was linked to the crime through DNA analysis.”

Weeks later on May 24, they say Martinez used an illegal gun to shoot a 30-year-old man multiple times on Pennsylvania Street near Lakeview Avenue. The victim had to be taken to ECMC.

Last month, Martinez pleaded guilty to the burglary and attempted murder charges, which were the highest counts in the indictment against him.

In addition to his prison sentence, Martinez was ordered to spend five years under post-release supervision.