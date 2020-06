BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are looking for information on a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., police say a man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police say his injuries are not serious and they are currently investigating if the shooting took place in the area of Bailey Avenue and Kerns Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.