BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old male is listed in fair condition at a hospital, according to police, after an overnight shooting near the 33.

Police said officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the area of Fillmore Avenue and the ramp to State Route 33, the Kensington Expressway. There, the individual was found.

Police said detectives are investigating where the shooting happened.