BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo councilmember is seeking to have the East Side’s unofficial name unofficially changed.

Masten District Councilmember Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. on Wednesday announced the creation a resolution that asks those in positions of power to refer to the city’s “East Side” as “East Buffalo.”

“East Buffalo communities have suffered for decades from significant disinvestment, neglect, and the failure of government policy,” Wingo’s press release said. “Over the years, we have associated the name East Side with negative connotations.”

Once a resolution is introduced, it needs to be voted on by members of the Common Council. It is different from a law or ordinance.

If passed, the measure would formally request “Buffalo representatives in the city, county, state, and federal government to replace the label, ‘the East Side’ with ‘East Buffalo’ when referring to this region of the City of Buffalo.”

While Buffalo’s northern and southern sections are known as “North Buffalo” and “South Buffalo,” the eastern and western regions are generally referred to as the “East Side” and the “West Side.” Main Street is the dividing line between east and west, though using a specific neighborhood name will often more accurately describe a location.

The “East Side” is the most expansive of Buffalo’s geographically named regions, and it encompasses several neighborhoods. The name is more colloquial than formal.

The next common council meeting is Tuesday, June 28 at 2 p.m.