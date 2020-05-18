“Shower You With Love” donates gift packages to frontline workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A campaign to show appreciation to those who deserve it most right now has been a success so far.

“Shower You With Love” is an effort to donate gift packages to frontline workers.

These packages include beauty and hygiene products, along with some sweet treats.

Recently they gave packages to 120 employees at Buffalo General’s ICU Department.

Organizers say it’s a way to say thank you for those who spend their time saving others lives.

They plan to give out packages to more frontline workers in the coming weeks.