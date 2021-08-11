Shredd & Ragan moving to 97 Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You know them from 103.3 The Edge, but soon, Shredd & Ragan will be coming to 97 Rock.

The popular morning show hosts, Ted Shredd and Tom Ragan, are bringing “The Shredd & Ragan Show” over to their Cumulus sister station, starting August 16. This comes after the show aired on The Edge for nearly three decades.

Shredd says the duo is “really excited” about the move.

“For years we’ve battled against them and now we are joining forces. I see that as a win-win.” he says.

Ragan says they’re “thrilled this radio show experiment somehow continues to work.”

97 Rock’s Program Director, Joe Russo, is also looking forward to the change, calling the hosts “the perfect fit for where we are going with 97 Rock and the perfect addition to our already legendary lineup.”

“When I thought about what type of show was big enough for 97 Rock, it kept coming back to ‘Shredd & Ragan,'” 97 Rock Program Director Joe Russo says. “This is the show everyone talks about, it’s highly addictive, and you never want to miss a day.”

The show will air on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.