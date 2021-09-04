Sickle Cell Awareness Walk steps off at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local group is raising awareness for Sickle cell anemia.

The Queen City Sickle Cell Support Group hosted an awareness walk at Delaware Park Saturday morning.

Organizers say the disease takes a toll on the people who suffer from it, and their families.

Organizer Juanita McClain said, “You have to be strong to get through this, that’s what it takes. You got to have that courage and strength to keep on going every single day. And we just want to show them that us warriors are out here that are actually doing this every day. And there’s so many Sickle cell warriors behind us, family members, caregivers, things like that.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are 100,000 Americans that live with Sickle cell disease.