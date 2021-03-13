Sign of Spring: Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream opens for the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today is a day many Buffalonians have been looking forward to the re-opening of Lake Effect Ice Cream.

That’s right, the artisan ice cream shop’s Buffalo location opened its doors Saturday.

The shop closed for the season just before the New Year.

Co-owner Erik Bernardi said he’s excited for people to get back out and to start enjoying the weather again.

“Opening this spring Harold’s in the start of warmer weather when you look at the fact that we’re hopefully starting to turn the corner in the pandemic. People are starting to maybe feel a little more comfortable about going out.” Erik Bernardi, Co-Owner, Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream

Lake effect Ice Cream will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.