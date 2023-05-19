BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight on Friday, the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) will be closed so that crews can remove an overhead sign structure.

The closure will take place in both directions between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Eastbound lanes will close just after the Elmwood Avenue interchange, while the westbound lanes will close at the Delaware Avenue interchange.

There will be posted detours for drivers to utilize Iroquois Drive, Delaware Avenue, Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue.