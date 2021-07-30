Signs now up at Buffalo’s Southern Tier Brewing Company location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Southern Tier Brewing Company’s new taproom in Buffalo is one step closer to completion.

The restaurant posted some photos to Twitter, showing that the signs are now hanging in downtown Buffalo.

Southern Tier is moving into the old 716 Food and Sports at the HarborCenter.

The taproom is expected to open soon. And in case you’re curious, Pumking is already on sale in stores.

