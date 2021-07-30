Signs now up at Buffalo’s Southern Tier Brewing Company location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Southern Tier Brewing Company’s new taproom in Buffalo is one step closer to completion.
The restaurant posted some photos to Twitter, showing that the signs are now hanging in downtown Buffalo.
Southern Tier is moving into the old 716 Food and Sports at the HarborCenter.
The taproom is expected to open soon. And in case you’re curious, Pumking is already on sale in stores.
Latest Posts
- Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’ in December phone call
- Doping talk rears its head after Russian swimmers win
- Highmark holds second annual drive-thru food drive for FeedMore WNY
- Josh Allen is 7th-best quarterback in Madden 22 ratings
- COVID-19 outbreaks happening at summer camps around the US