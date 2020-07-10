Silo City to get goatscaping makeover as part of pilot project for The Riverline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Silo City is getting goatscaped.

For the next week, one of downtown Buffalo’s most notable and iconic landmarks will be invaded by goats.

The goatscaping project will help break down seed and slow the regrowth of invasive plants.

Six goats will be on site grazing, and their droppings will help provide nutrients to soil.

That is exactly what Silo City officials say they’re looking for, as they look to redevelop the historic site.

The goal of this pilot program is to get work done without the use of chemicals or pollutants.