Sinatra Development gets go-ahead to tear down historic home on West Utica Street

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Developers hoping to tear down a historic home on West Utica Street have been given the go-ahead.

The City of Buffalo has granted Sinatra Development with a demolition permit for 184 West Utica.

A city spokesperson says they met the requirements for the permit.

This comes less than 24 hours after the city’s preservation board voted in favor of making it a local landmark.

Sinatra wants to demolish the building so that they can build new townhouses.

News 4 has reached out to Sinatra for a comment, we have not heard back at this time.

