Singing Cop, family contract COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Buffalo’s “Singing Cops” announced that he and his family have contracted the coronavirus.

Moe Badger posted the news on Facebook, sharing that his mother, father, brother and wife also contracted it.

“I tried my hardest not to make this public but I really need my friends and family to pray for my family,” he wrote.

Moe Badger and Michael Norwood rose to fame after a video of them singing for customers at a downtown restaurant went viral.

The duo later went on to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and sign a contract for a TV sitcom.

