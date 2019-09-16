Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

“Singing Cops” sign contract for TV sitcom

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Singing Cops” are headed for Hollywood.

Buffalo police officer Michael Norwood Jr. posted on Facebook that he and fellow officer Moe Badger have signed a contract for their own TV sitcom.

Not much else was revealed beyond that, such as a TV network, but Norwood said the contract is with “one of the biggest entertainment movie/TV show production companies in showbiz.”

Norwood wrote “There are no Singing Cops without Western NY” and thanked people here for their support.

The Singing Cops are going back to Hollywood 🎥 🎥🎥It’s with great pleasure to announce that we signed a contract with…

Posted by Michael Norwood Jr. on Monday, September 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss