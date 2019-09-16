“Singing Cops” sign contract for TV sitcom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Singing Cops” are headed for Hollywood.

Buffalo police officer Michael Norwood Jr. posted on Facebook that he and fellow officer Moe Badger have signed a contract for their own TV sitcom.

Not much else was revealed beyond that, such as a TV network, but Norwood said the contract is with “one of the biggest entertainment movie/TV show production companies in showbiz.”

Norwood wrote “There are no Singing Cops without Western NY” and thanked people here for their support.