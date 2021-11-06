Sister Norma Pimentel honored with prestigious award in Buffalo for humanitarian work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A celebrated nun was honored with a prestigious award in Buffalo Saturday night.

Sister Norma Pimentel received the Service to Youth Award at the annual Friends of Father Baker reception. She was recognized for her work at the southern border helping children and their families who are escaping violence from their home countries.

In 2014, Sister Pimentel set up a temporary humanitarian center in Texas, bringing food, shelter and clothing to more than 100,000 people.

Now she’s working to raise money to build a permanent shelter.

“We as human beings must be there for one another, help humanity at its worst where it’s hurting the most so that we can make our world a better world. We must join together in offering the care that others need,” said Sister Pimentel, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Sister Pimentel was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World last year.