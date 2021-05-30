Sister of 22-year-old gun violence victim pleads for justice, family holds ‘Stop the Violence’ vigil in his memory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the City of Buffalo works to combat a spike in gun violence, one family affected by these shootings is calling for justice.

Family and friends, joined by the Peacemakers, held a “Stop the Violence” vigil this weekend for 22-year-old Tyrell Patterson. Patterson was shot and killed the night of May 19, less than two weeks ago, during a particularly deadly 24 hours in the City of Buffalo.

His sister says he leaves behind a child, and that the bullet that killed her brother was not meant for him.

“He has a 2-year-old daughter that’s at my house right now, and she keeps asking about her father, and it’s hard because I don’t know what to say. I just want justice. I just want justice for my brother. That’s all,” said Tyrell Patterson’s sister, Dominque Brady.

On Friday, Erie County’s district attorney acknowledged shootings are up and worries about the summer months, which, historically, are deadlier. He blames the pandemic for halting community engagement aimed at curbing violence.

Community leaders are now starting to resume those types of programs.

Tyrell Patterson would have turned 23 on June 29.