Sisters Hospital Foundation hosts ‘Brunch in Bloom’ fundraiser ahead of Mother’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend than with brunch, on the go.

The Sisters Hospital Foundation hosted the “Brunch in Bloom” fundraiser Saturday.

The pandemic meant no in-person events. But the hospital adapted and had virtual auctions and more than 150 people drove thru to pick up their brunch to bring home and enjoy with family — complete with flowers and mimosas.

“With the roller coaster year that we’ve had, we still need the support. It’s been refreshing that we’re having that kind of turn out, and the community is backing us in whatever way they can,” said Sisters of Charity Hospital President Aaron Chang.

All proceeds from the fundraiser are going to the mother-baby unit at Sisters Hospital.