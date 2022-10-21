BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo parents can take advantage of a car seat event on Saturday.
Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo will host the event for free from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Parents and grandparents can find out if the car seat they have is safe for their children. They say for best results, bring your children to the event.
The event will be held in the Main Street parking lot at 2157 Main Street in Buffalo.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.