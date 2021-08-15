SkyRide resumes across Buffalo’s Skyway after pandemic cancellation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular SkyRide event made a post-pandemic return on Sunday.

“There’s nothing like going over that skyway, in a car also, to see the views of the outer harbor, of the water and then when you come back the views of the city are unparalleled,” said Robert Altman a rider from Amherst.

More than 1,000 cyclists rode up and down the skyway during the event. It’s the first event to take place since the pandemic.

“This feels so great, to see everybody out here, on a beautiful day, doing something that’s so good for themselves and good for the community too,” said Michael Cropp President and CEO of Independent Health.

For the first time ever, the skyway was closed on both sides to give riders a chance to ride up and down as often as they pleased.

“We have a 7.5-mile loop route this year. So for the first time ever we’re closing both northbound and southbound skyway,” said Ashley Smith GoBike Buffalo. “So, you can ride up and over into the city and then you’ll loop back and come back south back to the outer harbor.”

For more information on GoBike Buffalo, click here.