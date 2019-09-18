Traffic pattern changes coming to Skyway in the city this weekend

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Traffic pattern changes are scheduled to occur this weekend on the Skyway in Buffalo starting Friday, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

At 6 p.m. Friday the Skyway will be closed to traffic in both directions between Ohio Street and Church Street and drivers are asked to follow posted detours.

On Saturday, two lanes of traffic in each direction will reopen at 10 p.m.

The NYSDOT also notes the I-190 southbound ramp to the Skyway will reopen temporarily at 10 p.m. on Saturday and will reclose periodically next week.

