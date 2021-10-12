Ramp to Skyway to close on Saturday for repair work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers who were planning to use the Skyway this Saturday will need to make alternate plans since the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be performing bridge deck repair work that day.
Work is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The southbound I-190 ramp to the Skyway (Exit 7) will be closed.
Instead, drivers can follow a detour exiting at Elm Street (Exit 6) to N. Division Street and Church Street.
If there is bad weather, this work could be delayed.
