BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Slow Roll Buffalo is set to return with a “re-imagined ride.”

Organizers with the Slow Roll have been coming up with ways to resume community bike rides safely.

Monday night’s ride will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Staggered start times are required, and riders will have to wear face coverings the entire time.

They also won’t be allowed to gather in one place once the ride has ended.

Details on future rides will be released on a weekly basis.