CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Mitri, the original leader of the Slow Spokes Buffalo Bicycling Group died last Friday in a house fire at his Cheektowaga residence.

The fire happened just after 1:30 last Friday morning. Police chief Brian Coons says the blaze appeared to have been an accident, Mark was pronounced dead at the scene.



Mark is survived by his brother and sister and while he didn’t have kids of his own, his siblings say Slow Spokes became his family.

“Mark took off on it and then with the Facebook page he got super involved and he wanted to spread it out, make the crew get bigger and bigger,” said his brother Richard Mitri.

“His dogs were his love and then when he started riding the bike, that just was his,” added sister Linda Jasen.

Mark held bike safety rides for children and participated in the Great Cycle Challenge USA. Raising funds to battle cancer, a disease that affected his siblings and father.

“Everyone loved him. He was kind and easy and just giving to everybody. That’s all he did was give,” continued Lisa.

Mike, along with his brother Richard began slow spokes with 10 other members in 2018. That same year he was crowned GObike Cyclist of the Year.

In a Facebook post GObike says ‘Mark went out of his way to make everyone feel welcome. The cycling community lost an incredible ambassador and friend.’



Five years later Slow Spokes has over 1,800 members, all of which are finding ways to remember Mark Mitri.

“Most of us didn’t even know each other before this. But we’re all family now and we wouldn’t even know each other if it wasn’t for Mark,” continued Richard.

“Dan and Tom from Old Man River said that the corner where we always met after the ride and got together, that’s the corner they’re going to put a picture of Mark and dedicated as ‘Mark’s Corner’,” concluded Lisa.

Marks siblings and family tell News 4 there will not be a public wake or visitation service but the Slow Spokes community is planning a memorial ‘Mark Mitri New Year’s Ride’ on Jan. 1.