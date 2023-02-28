BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is set to offer federal assistance to Western New Yorkers affected by the December blizzard with financial assistance for repairs, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Residents and businesses in Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Wyoming counties are eligible for assistance.

For homeowners, up to $200,000 will be available to repair a primary residence and up to $40,000 will be available to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. For business owners, up to $2 million for the replacement of property, inventory, machinery, equipment and other physical losses will be available. Finally, for businesses and non-profits, up to $2 million is available in economic injury loans to provide necessary capital until normal operations resume.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 28. The deadline for economic injury loans is November 27. You can apply by clicking here. There will also be in-person loan outreach centers in Erie County.