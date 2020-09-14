Smile Cookie Campaign back at Tim Hortons this week

(WIVB)–As if football being back wasn’t enough to smile about, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is back for its 24th year!

From September 14 to September 20, 100% of proceeds from each Smile Cookie purchase will support local charities.

Tim Hortons says, to participate in this year’s campaign, you can visit your local Tim Hortons or place a digital order through the Tim Hortons app and, or website.

Last year, a record $325,000 was raised to support 26 charities and hospitals, according to Tim Hortons.

Customers can show how they are supporting the annual campaign by using #SmileCookie on social media.

For a full list of local charities benefiting from the campaign, click here.