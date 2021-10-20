“Smile Rooms” to provide more comfort for kids at Buffalo police stations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is teaming up with a local organization to provide a little more comfort for kids who visit the police station.

Little Smiles WNY will set up smile rooms in each of the five Buffalo police stations.

These facilities will provide a safe space for children involved in things like domestic situations and accidents.

Little Smiles plans to host movie nights, arts and crafts activities, and snack breaks for these kids.

“We want to make sure we are not traumatizing children. We are providing safe havens for children, and this certainly builds on the great work that the Buffalo Police Department is doing,” Mayor Brown said.

The rooms will be fully funded by donations.

Their next fundraiser will be at Stony Brook Shines for others in Lancaster.

The proceeds from this event will be used to furnish some of these rooms.