BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday.

Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday.

The remaining 5% includes removing snow piles at intersections and corners as well as where vehicles have affected snow removal.

They say operations will continue overnight and it is expected that it will be finished by early Saturday.