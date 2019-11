BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No delays have been reported yet at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

As of 6:30 a.m., incoming and outgoing flights appeared to be on schedule, despite the high winds coming later in the morning.

FORECAST| More information on today’s high wind warning can be found here.

A record number of travelers are expected to fly out to and from their Thanksgiving destinations through the weekend.