Social justice advocates not satisfied with reform plans for Buffalo Police Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of social justice advocates says the plans to reform the Buffalo Police Department are not enough.

The draft of the plan mentions banning no-knock search warrants and chokeholds.

Organizers with Free the People Western New York laid out several recommendations they believe would create change in the BPD.

Those plans include forming an independent external oversight committee and increasing transparency of police policies and cameras.

Advocates say the goal is to increase accountability in the department.

Executive Director of Voice Buffalo Whitney Walker said, “Accountability should not be a respecter of person’s particularly when it comes to police accountability. We need external, objective and accountable oversight of our police.”

“We, Voice Buffalo, demand that the BPD Advisory Board’s model be codified into law, giving them the power that they deserve to objectively review misconduct and hold officers accountable.”

The governor is requiring every local government in the state to send in a reform plan by April 1.

Local governments that don’t submit a plan for police reform will have their state funding cut.