Software development company looking to come to Buffalo, hire locals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new software development company is coming to the Queen City.
It’s called Rural Sourcing, Inc. and it will bring 150 jobs to the area. The company plans to hire local applicants for these jobs.
There will also be a push to hire people in Buffalo’s refugee community.
The average salary is $80,000 dollars.
It’s not clear where the company will be located, but leaders are looking for office space in downtown Buffalo.
