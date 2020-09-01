Some BPS parents say they don’t feel ready for the school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re one week away from the remote start of the school year for BPS students, but some parents are calling out the district claiming its not preparing parents of more vulnerable students.

Working parents, students with special needs, multilingual families, and those living in poverty. How are they supposed to navigate virtual learning?

Those are the concerns of many parents who say those groups need to be a top priority for any BPS reopening plan.

Questions Groups like PUSH Buffalo, District Parent Coordinating Council, and Heart of the City Neighborhoods are asking as BPS students will start the school year next week 100% remotely.

Several parents say the district hasn’t given them a clearer plan for when more vulnerable students can safely return to the classroom.

Rahwa Ghirmatzion, a parent, and the Executive Director of PUSH Buffalo, suggests opening a few school buildings.

“High need families and families with disabilities that need facetime in the schools, the schools are an asset those buildings are there. Why shutter them? Why not open them up and drive resources there that allows for those students to come into the building and get the education that they need,” Ghirmatzion said.

The district says it’s looking into possible hub sites across the district as it surveys parents of students with special needs.

The chief of staff says starting the year remotely will be tough for some families. But he says there are resources available.

He says he hopes parent groups can help share their resources and support.

These groups say they’ve attended several reopening advisory committee meetings both with the district and even with the county.

They tell us that they’re willing to meet with district leaders in the next week to figure out how to move forward.