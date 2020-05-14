Some City of Buffalo tennis courts will open Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting tomorrow, the City of Buffalo will open tennis courts in parks with social distancing measures in place.

Mayor Brown says 20 of the 41 city park tennis courts will be open to the public.

Parks with open tennis courts include:

JFK Park (Pine/Clinton St.) – 2 of 4 courts open

Houghton Park (Spann/Casimir St.) – 1 court open

McCarthy Park (East Amherst entrance) – 1 of 2 courts open

Roosevelt Park (foot of Roosevelt Ave.) – 1 court open

Hennepin Park (Hennepin/Greene St.) – 2 of 4 courts open

Delaware Park (Police Radio Tower) – 2 of 5 courts open

Delaware Park (near Colvin Entrance) – 2 of 4 courts open

Delaware Park (McMillan/Nottingham) – 3 of 8 courts open

Riverside Park (Tonawanda St.) – 1 of 2 courts open

MLK Park (near Greenhouse) – 2 of 4 courts open

Front Park (Busti Ave.) – 1 of 2 courts open

Cazenovia Park (Warren Spahn Way) – 2 of 4 courts open

City officials say they will monitor the use of the courts and make changes if necessary. The courts are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Also happening Friday, the Belle Center will be giving away free bags of groceries to families in need at 104 Maryland Street, Mayor Brown says.

Distribution runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

