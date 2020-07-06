Some community pools and splash pads open today as people try to cool off in the summer heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People trying to beat the heat are heading to community pools and splash pads to cool off.

Several of those opened for the first time today.

If there was ever a day to head to the pool or a splash pad, this is the day to do it.

As people head to their community pools or splash pads there are several safety measures they need to follow, including remaining socially distant from people who you did not arrive with.

Over in Amherst, two of the town’s pools opened up for the first time this summer.

The Clearfield Community Pool is open to Amherst residents and they need to reserve time slots online ahead of time and masks must be worn if they’re not in the pool.

People there tell us they don’t mind the changes and are just excited the pool is open.

If you’re going to be outside today, doctor’s recommend you drink plenty of water to avoid heatstroke or exhaustion, and apply sunscreen often.

While pools in Amherst and Tonawanda are open, a Buffalo spokesperson tells me there will not be any Buffalo city pools open this summer because of COVID-19.

The city does have three splash pads open, including one at Caz Park.