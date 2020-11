BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some of Buffalo’s best furry friends got the chance to show off their Halloween spirit today.

The Buffalo Dachshund Club held a halloween dog car parade this afternoon in North Buffalo.

The club says the car parade gives them the opportunity to meet in a COVID safe setting.

People we’re encouraged to dress their dogs up in costume.

We caught a robin hood, a skunk, and of course with this breed, a hot dog.