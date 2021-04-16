Some of New York’s largest law schools pushing to get more people of color to study law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of New York’s largest law schools, are pushing to get more people of color to study law.

The schools, including UB, teamed up for a virtual panel today.

Among the speakers was a pre-recorded message from Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Diversity in the legal profession is essential. Not only does it offer more perspectives that lead to innovative solutions, it also ensures all view points are fairly represented,” Hochul said.

Some of the topics discussed today included the diversity gap in the legal pipeline, how students can prepare for the bar, and recent law gradates sharing their stories of success.