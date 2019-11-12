Some say the Tesla plant is not worth the money, Lt. Governor Hochul says that’s not exactly true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The state of New York spent close to a billion taxpayer dollars to turn the former Republic Steel site into Riverbend, what we now know as the home of Tesla and Panasonic.

A recent audit found the actual net worth of that investment to be about 10% of that, and that it doesn’t make financial sense to own it.

The clock is ticking on Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk at Riverbend, not only to rise to the level of expectations for making and selling solar panels at the factory in South Buffalo but in filling it with employees.

And as the tech giant awaits those deadlines, more bad news about the bottom line for the crown jewel of the Buffalo Billion.

A 2018 audit of the Fort Schuyler Corporation by KPMG released in late September shows just how much taxpayers are tied to the project.

What was once thought to be $750 million is actually much higher, at more than $958 million. But the audit says the property, building and contents are worth just a fraction of that.

It says Fort Schuyler determined it will not likely receive the direct financial benefits associated with ownership of the manufacturing facility and equipment and accordingly recognized a cumulative $883 million reduction of net assets to write-down the cost of the facility and equipment.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday the state’s investment to clean up the site and build the gigafactory is a good one. And that the numbers in the audit don’t reflect reality.

“That is not the market value of that property. It’s based on the fact that, for their accounting purposes, Tesla pays them a dollar a year. So, therefore, in their judgment, there’s less value to the property. We expect Tesla to prosper, all the arrows are pointing up. That’s the important news and the takeaway from this. But we have been protecting the taxpayers. In a worst-case scenario, that area will have a high value for another company,” Hochul added.

Tesla has until this spring to hit its job goals, which were established by the state as part of the company’s tax break. And despite the optimism by CEO Elon Musk, the company would be forced to pay more than 41 million dollars in penalties, if they miss that mark.