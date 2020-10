As a young goalie, Kimberley Sass didn’t lack for role models. Her father, Robert, was a former goaltender who coached her youth teams in Amherst and supported her every step of the way. Sass also lived around the corner from a pretty fair netminder. Guy name of Dominik Hasek.

Hasek was at his peak when Kim decided to play goal as a 7-year-old, around the time the Dominator was leading the Sabres deep into the playoffs and winning an Olympic gold for the Czech Republic in 1998.