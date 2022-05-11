BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some viewers have recently reached out to News 4, asking why a section of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is blocked off.

People heading to the Outer Harbor will find fewer places to park – the area’s event space lot has a gate padlocked shut to keep cars out.

“Last year was the first year they started locking these gates,” said Larry Pudlewski. “There’s no reason why the gates should be locked.”

Pudlewski goes to the Outer Harbor to fish. He needed to purchase a wagon to carry his equipment to and from his car ever since the lot was closed off.

“I went ahead and had my hip replaced this January. Up until then, I couldn’t walk from my car to [the water],” he said.

He’s not alone in his frustration. Jim Emmanuele said he loves coming to the Outer Harbor to fly his kites.

“If you’re limiting car access, you’re just making it very difficult for people to enjoy this wonderful open area,” he said.

Emmanuele emailed Empire State Development, the state agency that oversees the Outer Harbor.

“[Their] answer is to better manage the location 24-7. Well, it’s a plot of land – there’s really nothing to manage,” he said.

A state spokesperson told News 4 that the parking area is now only open for events, but there are other spaces, including near Wilkeson Pointe, the Lakeside Bike Park and along Furhmann Boulevard.