BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–North Buffalo will be the home of Western New York’s second Sonic drive-in fast-food restaurant.

The owner of the Cheektowaga Sonic will build at a vacant lot, at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel Avenues.

Food hasn’t been served there since Dickie’s Donuts had its location there more than a decade ago.

Look for Sonic to open next spring.