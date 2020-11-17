Sophia’s Restaurant temporarily closes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular dining destination in Buffalo is taking “a small break.”

Sophia’s Restaurant wrote on Facebook that this is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“I’m very sorry to do this, but the safety of my family, employees and customers are my first priority,” the Facebook post read.

It’s not clear how long Sophia’s will remain closed, but the post ended on an optimistic note, saying “2021 will be a very big year for us with some very exciting news that I can’t wait to share with you.”