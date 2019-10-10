‘Sounding the Alarm’ to save lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved more than 640 lives across the country. News 4 tagged along with American Red Cross WCNY volunteers, as they installed smoke detectors free of charge across the region.

Arline Corcoran has lived in the same South Buffalo home for the past four decades. “I’m a very bull headed older person,” she said. “I don’t ask my children for anything.”

Now at the age of 90-years-old, it’s become more difficult for her to install and change smoke alarms and batteries on her own.

Thursday, the American Red Cross came to her home to install three brand new smoke detectors, free of charge. “It’s really nice because now I wont have to climb the ladder every year to change the batteries,” she laughed.

“Even if you have working batteries, it’s smart to check how old your smoke detector is and replace it, if it’s over ten years old,” said Red Cross Regional Communications Director, Jay Bonafede.

Volunteers also came up with three exit plans for her, even including her grandson in the process.

Bonafede says he’s seen the sound the alarm program save lives first hand in Rochester, this past May. “Volunteers went in and installed a smoke alarm and literally a week later there was a fire in this woman’s house,” he said. “Her son and grand daughter were home sleeping and the only thing that woke them up was that fire alarm.”

And for Arline, having those exit plans and some help with the installation process has given her some piece of mind.

If you want to get involved with the program head here.