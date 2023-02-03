BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early Friday morning fire in South Buffalo has caused an estimated $225,000 in damage, city officials told News 4.

Buffalo Fire responded to the blaze at 4 Pomeroy St. around 3:50 a.m., where officials say it broke out on the first floor of the occupied residential structure.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire and officials say the Red Cross is assisting one adult. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.